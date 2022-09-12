Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

Jarmond James is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End.

It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail after receiving a call stating someone had attempted to abduct a woman.

When police got to the scene, they arrested Jarmond James. The 37-year-old Beaumont man is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting a mental health evaluation.

The incident left members of the Beaumont community on high alert. Joggers said they were already on edge after Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while jogging in Memphis.

Joggers believe Sunday’s incident highlights the need for people to stay aware of their surroundings when out exercising.

"You just have to be alert at all times,” Haley Williams, On the Run manager, said. “There should be no reason why you zone out. These people are predators, and they're going to attack somebody, or they're going to go after somebody."

Williams is an avid runner herself and hopes that incidents like Sunday's do not discourage people from staying active.

“That's the worst thing I think would happen, because we should not be scared to run, because it's going to happen walking out of a convenience store like it's going to happen on a track,” Williams said. “You have to just be aware. It could happen at all times.”

One thing Williams encourages runners to do is to wear special earphones that allow them to hear what's happening around them. She also encourages runners to carry mace or pepper spray.

"We also have alarms, and so at least if nothing else, if you don't want to carry anything else, you can pull an alarm and it's very, very loud,” Williams said.

Williams believes it is always good to run with other people and to avoid running at night or in areas with few homes or businesses.

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said while James’ actions did not rise to the level of an attempted kidnapping, he is still facing charges. She encourages people to call police instead of handling these situations themselves.

"It's still something that we can look into," Officer Morrow said. "At the very least, it lets that potential suspect know that you're paying attention, and you're not the person that should be targeted."

James has a lengthy criminal history, having been arrested more than 20 times. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

If James can make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, must remain in the Jefferson County and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

