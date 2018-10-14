Beaumont Police are looking for a person of interest in a recent shooting.

Police received a call about a shooting victim in the 3100 block of Gilbert Street at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Officers found a 31-year-old Beaumont man laying in the doorway of his home with a gunshot wound under his left armpit.

The man told police he knew the suspect and invited him into his house. The two men had a fight about money and narcotics that turned violent, police said in a news release.

The suspect fled southwest along the railroad tracks after shooting the man. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives want to speak with Dashman Keith Crossley, a person of interest in the case.

Crossley has a parole violation and is considered to be violent.

Anyonw who knows where police can located Crossley should contact the Beaumont Police Department or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

