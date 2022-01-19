Beaumont Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing Willy Burger in December

The suspects appeared to break lights and then left the area. They returned a short time later and were able to successfully enter the business and steal money.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and Beaumont Police Investigators need the public's help in identifying suspects accused of a burglarizing a Beaumont restaurant.

It happened on Friday, Dec.17, 2021 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Suspects were captured on video robbing the Willy Burger located at 5535 Calder Avenue.

The suspects appeared to check out the business, break lights and then leave the area.

Video showed a small four door hatchback drive through the shared parking lot of Willy Burger and Tia Juanita's. The vehicle followed behind the suspects and appeared to pick them up on Laurel Street.

The suspects returned a short time later and were able to successfully enter the business and steal money.

Anyone with information that could help police identity the suspects is encouraged call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime, call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

To qualify for a cash reward and report it anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.