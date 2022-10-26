Beaumont Police seeking suspect in jewelry theft at Parkdale Mall

The unidentified young man was caught on surveillance cameras kicking in a glass display case.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young man caught on camera smashing a jewelry case and grabbing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry.

Shortly after Parkdale Mall closed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a young man hid from security guards and stayed in the mall after it closed according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

The man was then caught on surveillance cameras kicking in a glass display case at the "Jewel Time" kiosk and stealing jewelry from the case before leaving.

The unidentified young man stole more than $3,000 in jewelry from the kiosk's display case police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Beaumont Police Investigators and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help identifying a burglary suspect. On... Posted by Beaumont Police on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

