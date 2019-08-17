BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for suspects after a shooting that happened underneath the Eastex Freeway overpass at Dowlen Road Saturday evening.

Beaumont Police released images of possible suspects Saturday night, but later said the people in the surveillance footage talked to police and they are no longer considered suspects.

Sgt. Cody Guedry said Beaumont Police may have more suspects from the surveillance footage Sunday evening.

Police told 12News on scene the incident stemmed from a disturbance inside CiCi's Pizza, and it carried into the parking lot.

The victim was shot near the underpass on Dowlen Road and Eastex Freeway, and taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital in critical condition.

The Dowlen Road intersection at Eastex Freeway was closed to traffic in both directions after the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17.

Beaumont Police is asking for help finding the suspect or suspects responsible. Anyone with any information should call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS (8477).

Shooting under Eastex overpass

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

