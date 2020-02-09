Beaumont police involved in standoff near Homer Drive Elementary

Large police presence in the 5700 block of Meadowview Rd

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is on the scene of a large police presence in the 5700 block of Meadowview Road, not far from Homer Drive Elementary and Guseman Park.

Beaumont Police responded to the disturbance just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Our crew on the scene reports several police are involved in some sort of standoff with a suspect. Witnesses say family members were able to get out of the house safely.

Beaumont Police has not yet confirmed details to 12News.

This is a developing story and more updates are expected throughout the morning.