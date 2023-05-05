Beaumont Police say shoe theft suspects may be involved in other thefts around city

The trio was last seen "tearing" out of the parking lot in a black Cadillac.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for three shoe theft suspects who they say may be involved in other thefts around the city.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, two women and a man pulled up in the fire lane in front of the doors of the Shoe Carnival on Dowlen road and ran inside the store according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

The trio grabbed multiple pairs of shoes, left without paying for them and were last seen "tearing" out of the parking lot in a black Cadillac police said.

Police say that even though this theft was shoes they believe the trio may be responsible for more thefts around the city.

Officers want to know who they are so they can arrest them and return the shoes to the store.

*****Who are these sneaker thieves?****** Even though this case is only shoes, this group may be responsible for other... Posted by Beaumont Police on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Police say they are having a high success rate with finding criminals when they post them on Facebook and that several Facebook readers have earned cash rewards through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

