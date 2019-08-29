BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 170 lbs. of marijuana, along with 2.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized in a Wednesday traffic stop on I-10 in Beaumont.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 846 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a BPD K-9 helped to alert officers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Jimario Holmes, 31, of Mississippi was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon according to the release.

The officers found 172 pounds of what is believed to be marijuana, 2.2 kilograms of cocaine and a gun according to the release.

