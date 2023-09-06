Beaumont Police seize hundreds of counterfeit luxury products at boutique

The total value of the items seized, if they were real, could be more than $100,000 police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police seized hundreds of counterfeit products Thursday from a Beaumont boutique and say they could have been worth more than $100,000, if only they weren't fakes.

Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department's financial crimes unit served a warrant at the boutique in the 2300 block of North St according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police received a tip that the boutique was selling counterfeit clothing, shoes, purses and jewelry.

While serving the warrant police say they seized hundreds of counterfeit items including fake products that were being passed off as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, North Face, Versace, Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Chanel, Hermes, Christian Dior and others.

Police ask that anyone with information on this crime or the sale or purchase of counterfeit trademarked merchandise call them at (409) 832-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Many people knowingly seek out counterfeit items like the ones seized, according to police.

If real, counterfeit products seized by cops could have been worth over $100,000 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Fake, or counterfeit, products are meant to deceive and be passed off as the real item police said.

Products known as "dupes, knock-offs or inspired by" items that have similarities to the designer items can be legal as long they do not copy logos or trademarked features of the real pieces police said in the post.

Beaumont Police detectives are continuing to investigate and follow up on leads about sales of counterfeit items throughout Southeast Texas police said.

Police say the boutique is one of possibly dozens of small clandestine storefront or home-based businesses selling counterfeit items in the area.

Counterfeiting products is not a "harmless or victimless crime" according to police, who say that counterfeiting is often linked to human trafficking, drug smuggling, gang activity and child labor.

Fake "luxury goods" can also contribute to unethical labor and can subsidize organized crime as well as ruin the reputation of the real brands according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.