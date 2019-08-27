BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police seized 45 kilograms of cocaine and arrested a woman on Friday during a traffic stop on I-10.

The driver was identified as Shenita Peterson, a 41-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Peterson was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

On Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:50 a.m., BPD Narcotics Interdiction Officers were working Criminal Patrol on Interstate 10 West bound near mile marker 843, when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A BPD K-9 responded to the traffic stop and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, Officers located 45 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden inside the door frames. The driver was identified as Shenita Peterson, a 41 year old Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident. Peterson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The suspected cocaine has an estimated street value of 2.7 million dollars.