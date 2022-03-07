Beaumont Police seeking suspect who stole, abandoned health clinic van over weekend

Surveillance video shows a person on a bicycle ride up to the van at about 1:17 a.m. and appear to activate the van's locks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to find the person who stole a van from the parking lot of a healthcare clinic early Saturday morning and then abandoned it later in Beaumont.

Surveillance video shows a person on a bicycle ride up to the van at about 1:17 a.m. and appear to activate the van's locks as the taillights flash.

The suspect then checks the backdoor of the van and rides away but five minutes later walks back into the parking lot of the TAN Healthcare offices at Seventh Street and Interstate 10.

The person walks right up to the van, which was fully wrapped with the TAN Healthcare logos, gets in and drives away.

TAN director Dena Hughes tells 12News that it appeared as if the suspect had a key to the van.

Hughes contacted Beaumont Police and put out the word on Facebook that the van had been stolen. Several commenters on her post reported seeing it around Southeast Texas on Saturday.

By midday Monday the van was found abandoned behind a vacant house near South 11th Street and St James Blvd on the south side of the city.

The van, which is used carry staff and supplies to rural healthcare sites and to give patients a ride, was undamaged according to Hughes.

None of the supplies from inside the van appeared to be missing Hughes said.

The locks are being changed out and Hughes hopes to have the van back in service soon.

If you recognize the person shown in the video or have information about the theft police ask that you contact them.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.