BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in locating three Beaumont teens wanted in connection with a string of recent robberies.

Police are looking for three 17-year-old Beaumont teens who are "persons of interest" in several recent robberies in Beaumont according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

There are no active warrants on the trio but police say they need to speak to them the release said.

Police are looking for...

Jacorry Jamard Green, 17, a 5’10 approximately 145 lbs.black male with with brown eyes, brown hair and a dark brown complexion according to the release.

Stephen Michael Wilkerson, 17, a 5’10 approximately 120 lbs., white male with blue eyes and brown hair according to the release.

Rayford Demond Gilbert Jr, 17 a 5’9 approximately 135 lbs.black male with brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion according to the release.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

