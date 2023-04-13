Beaumont Police seeking masked burglary suspect hitting Calder Terrace neighborhood

The masked person was caught on security videos from different homes in the neighborhood between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect caught on home surveillance videos in the Calder Terrace neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police received several burglary reports Thursday morning involving both homes and vehicles.

The masked person was caught on security videos from different homes in the neighborhood between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday with several on Evalon and N 20th Streets according to a Facebook post by Beaumont Police.

The suspect was seen on video pulling on car and home door handles throughout the neighborhood police said.

Police are asking for help identifying and finding the person in the video and ask that anyone in the neighborhood with good, clear home security video of the suspect call detectives at (409) 832-1234.

One woman from the neighborhood posted on Facebook saying that she believed the suspect is the same one she confronted inside her home early Wednesday morning.

They ran away when she yelled at them to get out of her house but, not before they slammed their head on a sliding glass door.

In her post the woman noted that the suspect appeared to have a knot over their eye and she suggested it was left their by her glass door.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

