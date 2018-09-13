BEUAMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for two suspects caught on video burglarizing a north Beaumont business earlier this week.

The suspects robbed a business in the 4900 block of Concord Road at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2018, according to a Facebook post by the Beaumont Police Department.

One suspect appears to have a tattoo on his left upper bicep while the other was wearing what appeared to be a pinstriped baseball jersey bearing the number 23 on the front right of the jersey the post said.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Tipsters can also call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or message police privately via Facebook.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

