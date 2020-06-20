BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are searching for a 27-year-old Beaumont man they say fatally shot a man early Saturday at a Beaumont nightclub.

Police responded at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday to the shooting at Nell’s Place in downtown Beaumont where they found Christopher Janice, 27, of Orange suffering from a gunshot wound to his “upper body” according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Janice was found in the passenger side of a 2001 Honda CRV.

He was taken by ambulance from the scene in the 400 block of Franklin Street to a Beaumont hospital where her he was pronounced dead the release said.

Police say they learned during the investigation that Janice’s sister was involved in a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend, Xavier Joseph, 28, of Beaumont.

She went to Nell’s Place to meet with her brother and mother but Joseph arrived and began to assault her according to the release.

Janice stepped in to stop the assault and began to fight with Joseph who then shot him and fled the scene in a grey Cadillac according to police.

Police released a photo of Joseph and his Cadillac which prominently features large wire knock-off style wheels.

Beaumont Police Department

After detectives interviewed witnesses a murder warrant was issued for Joseph who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say that Joseph is armed and dangerous and ask that, if you see him, you do not confront him but call 911.

