Beaumont Police seek 'person of interest' in West End shooting death

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are asking for the public's help in finding a "person of interest" in the fatal shooing of a Beaumont man earlier this week.

Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont, was fatally shot at a West End apartment complex late Sunday night.

Detectives want to speak to Mychelle Kshone Cole, 24, as a "person of interest" in their investigation into Wagner's death according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

Police ask that you call them at (409) 832-1234 if you know where she can be found.

Officers initially responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of shots being fired at the Beaumont Heights apartment complex near the intersection of Phelan Blvd and Dowlen road.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after officers arrived and found he had been fatally shot.

Currently police have not released any information about a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Beaumont Police Investigators are searching for a PERSON OF INTEREST. Investigators need to speak with 24 year old... Posted by Beaumont Police on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

