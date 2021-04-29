x
Crime

Beaumont Police seek 'person of interest' following fatal shooting of woman Thursday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Thursday morning in the city's Oaks Historic District.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of McFaddin Avenue after a shooting was reporting and on arrival found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When Beaumont EMS medics arrived on the scene they pronounced the woman dead according to the release.

Police are looking for a "person of interest" in the case, Bradley Konning, 24, of Beaumont, who they say has a "known history" with the deceased woman. Konning is also known as Bradley Williams according to police.

Officers ask that anyone with information call them about this ongoing investigation.

Credit: Beaumont Police

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

At 10:45 am Beaumont Police responded to the 2500 block of McFaddin in reference to a disturbance. 

When officers arrived they located a Hispanic female outside of the residence suffering from a gun shot wound. Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. 

At this time, Beaumont Police detectives are looking for a person of interest that they would like to speak to Bradley Konning (also known as Bradley Williams) pictured below, a 24 year old Beaumont resident, who has a known history with the victim.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police.

