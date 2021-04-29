Beaumont Police seek 'person of interest' following fatal shooting of woman Thursday

When Beaumont EMS medics arrived on the scene they pronounced the woman dead according to the release.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Thursday morning in the city's Oaks Historic District.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of McFaddin Avenue after a shooting was reporting and on arrival found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When Beaumont EMS medics arrived on the scene they pronounced the woman dead according to the release.

Police are looking for a "person of interest" in the case, Bradley Konning, 24, of Beaumont, who they say has a "known history" with the deceased woman. Konning is also known as Bradley Williams according to police.

Officers ask that anyone with information call them about this ongoing investigation.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

At 10:45 am Beaumont Police responded to the 2500 block of McFaddin in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived they located a Hispanic female outside of the residence suffering from a gun shot wound. Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

At this time, Beaumont Police detectives are looking for a person of interest that they would like to speak to Bradley Konning (also known as Bradley Williams) pictured below, a 24 year old Beaumont resident, who has a known history with the victim.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police.