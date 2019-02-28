BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is putting people on alert to lock their vehicles and take their valuables. Officer Haley Morrow said last year, 89% of the guns that were stolen from auto burglaries were stolen out of vehicles with unlocked doors.

"We had a lot of guns stolen last year and now we're recovering those guns in burglaries, robberies, homicides," Morrow said.

Morrow said people tell them they leave their doors unlocked so they don't have to worry about thieves shattering their windows. Their statistics show that as long as there is nothing in plain view that looks valuable and the doors are locked, typically an auto burglar is going to move on.

Stephen Watson is a certified firearm safety instructor, a range safety officer, and on the board of directors at the Golden Triangle Gun Club. He said in Texas, if you can legally own a firearm, you are allowed to have a concealed handgun in your vehicle. With that right, comes responsibilities.

"If we want to maintain the right to own a firearm we need to be responsible and do what's necessary to prevent the theft of that firearm," said Watson.

Watson said leaving a firearm in your car where it's subject to being stolen is irresponsible. He said letting firearms fall into the wrong hands is preventable.

"Police officers are being shot with stolen guns, home owners, innocent victims are being robbed and shot with stolen guns," Watson said.

Watson said it's important to always know where your firearm is, day and night. He suggests locking your firearm in some kind of device if you're not present with it.

According to Watson, if you must leave a firearm in a vehicle for any length of time, for any reason, it's absolutely essential to secure it. Locking your door isn't enough. He said you can purchase a device locally to lock and secure the firearm in your vehicle for only twenty dollars.

"Using a device to secure and lock a firearm in your vehicle can still give you quick access to it, but it can prevent crime," Watson said.

Watson said there are criminal and civil laws that can get people in a lot of trouble if they don't secure their firearms, and allow it to get in the hands of irresponsible parties.

Officer Morrow said they're also seeing an increase in auto burglaries at parks and hike and bike trails, primarily in the west end of Beaumont. They believe suspects are watching victims hide their valuables inside their cars.

Morrow said they're doing the right thing by hiding the valuables and locking the doors, but they suggest hiding their things before they get to the location. She also wants people to be aware that there may be people casing the area.

If you see something that looks suspicious, call the police and they'll come check it out.

