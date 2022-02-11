Beaumont Police searching for missing woman, suspect in her abduction

Police believe Marilu Lopez-Berrios' disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who they believe could be in imminent danger and for a suspect in her abduction.

Officials have a issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5 a.m., in the the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Beaumont, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.

Lopez-Berrios is described as a woman who has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Police are also looking for Jose Wil Lopez, 37, in connection with Marilu Lopez-Berrios’ abduction, according to the release

Jose Lopez is described as a man who has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He was last seen in Beaumont.

Police believe Jose Lopez is driving a gray 2007 Cadillac DTS with Texas license plate number CZZ5920.

Police believe Marilu Lopez-Berrios' disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with any information regarding Marilu Lopez-Berrios or Jose Lopez is encouraged to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

