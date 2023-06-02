Beaumont Police searching for suspect who used fake license to steal thousands from elderly Dallas couple

The fake driver's license had the victim's info on it but a photo of the suspect according to police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are looking for the public's help to identify and find a man they say hit three credit union branches to steal thousands from the account of an elderly Texas couple.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2023, an unidentified man was caught on surveillance video visiting three different branches of the MobilOil Federal Credit Union according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say the man used a fake Texas driver's license to steal from the account of an elderly Dallas couple by making multiple transactions that day.

The fake driver's license had the victim's info on it but a photo of the suspect according to police.

The suspect was able to steal "thousands of dollars" from the couple's accounts according to police.

They did not release a specific amount of money that was stolen.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.