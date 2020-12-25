Beaumont Police searching for suspect in early Christmas Day fatal shooting

A murder warrant has been issued for Fredrick Carnell Harden, 50, of Beaumont, in connection with the case.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man from Orange was killed following an early Christmas Day shooting outside a sports bar in Beaumont’s north end.

Beaumont Police received a call about a shooting in the 3400 block of Concord Road just before 2 a.m. Christmas morning according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived they found Christopher Damond Brown, 25, of Orange, with a gunshot wound to his chest according to the release.

Brown was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins at the scene in the parking lot outside of the End Zone Sports Lounge.

A murder warrant has been issued for Fredrick Carnell Harden, 50, of Beaumont, in connection with the case according to the news release. Judge Collins has set his bond at $1 million.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime and say that Harden should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harden is also wanted on an outstanding warrant that was issued earlier this month for aggravated assault the release said.

An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Collins who told 12News “everyone should be unwrapping gifts not unloading guns. My prayers go out to the victim’s parents & family.”

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

On Friday, December 25, 2020 at 1:55 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the End-Zone Sports Lounge located at 3430 Concord Road in reference to a victim of a shooting.

When Officers arrived they located the victim in the parking lot unresponsive suffering from a gun shot wound.

Witnesses advised that the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Beaumont EMS was summoned and pronounced the victim deceased.

Judge Collins was notified and has ordered an autopsy.

The victim was identified as Christopher Damond Brown, age 25 from Beaumont.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and have obtained a Murder warrant for Fredrick Carnell Harden, age 50 (Pictured Below) from Beaumont.

Harden is considered armed and dangerous and currently has another outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault that was issued on December 3, 2020.

Please notify the Beaumont Police Department of Harden’s whereabouts at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas CrimeStoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation is still on-going.