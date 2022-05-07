Beaumont Police searching for man who is believed to have missing teenage girl with him

Investigators are searching Scott Joseph Courville Jr. and Abbie Marie Segien.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man who is believed to have a missing girl with him.

Investigators are searching for 42-year-old Scott Joseph Courville Jr. Police believe he's with a missing 15-year-old girl named Abbie Marie Segien, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Courville is described as a man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. When he was last seen, Courville's hair was brown and styled in a mohawk. He was wearing camouflage shorts, a blue or red polo shirt, and military boots.

Segien is described as a 6-foot-1-inch girl who weighs 230 pounds. Police believe Segien may have been wearing a red Houston Rockets jersey and blue jeans with yellow stripes down the side.

Police believe both Courville and Segien are on black mountain bikes. They might be near the Plant Road area in Beaumont or the Hike and Bike trails.

Anyone who sees them is encouraged to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

