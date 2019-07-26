BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was seen committing lewd acts outside Parkdale Mall earlier in July.

A woman who works at JC Penny was followed by a man whose “actions made her uneasy” on Saturday July 6, 2019, at about 10:45 a.m. according to a Facebook post Friday by the Beaumont Police Department.

When she had store security check surveillance video outside the store the man could be seen outside the store masturbating near the front doors of the store the post said.

The man is described as being 5’09” to 5’10”, and weighing about 150-160 pounds with several tattoos on his face including one on his left cheek the post said.

The suspect was in plain view of the parking lot for several minutes before he moved closer to a wall which he used for concealment according to the post.

When he finally stopped he walked away from the area the post said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.