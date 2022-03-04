Do you know this suspect? | Beaumont police searching for man accused of robbing area Dollar General

The suspect was last scene headed south on Parkview Drive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of robbing a store with a gun.

The robbery took place on Thursday, March 3 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call about robbery in progress at the Dollar General located at 5595 Fannett Road.

Officers were told the suspect showed a pistol, robbed a clerk, and fled the scene on foot before police arrived. The suspect was last scene headed south on Parkview Drive.

The suspect is described as a man who appeared to be in his early 40s. He was described as being anywhere from 5’5” to 5’9” and about 150 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red hat, gray shorts and a mask.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:22 p.m., Officers responded to 5595 Fannett Rd (Dollar General) in reference a robbery in progress. Upon their arrival they learned the suspect displayed a pistol and robbed the clerk. He fled the scene on foot before officers arrived and was last seen headed south on Parkview.

Suspect is a black male, dark complexion, early 40’s 5’5”-5’9”, 150 pounds, red hat, gray shirt, wearing a mask

If you have information about this crime, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

