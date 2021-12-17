Beaumont Police looking for man charged with intoxication manslaughter in wrong-way wreck that killed 2 Lamar students

Beaumont Police said they have not seen Antonio Delgado since he checked out of a Beaumont hospital about week after the fatal crash.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are currently searching for a 22-year-old man who was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the November deaths of two Lamar University students.

(Editors note: The above video is from a Dec. 15, 2021 newscast.)

Beaumont Police said they have not seen Antonio Delgado since he checked out of a Beaumont hospital against medical advice on Monday, Nov. 15, according to Officer Haley Morrow. That was eight days after the fatal crash.

A warrant for Delgado's arrest was sent out on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The wreck happened early Sunday, Nov. 7 morning at the 2400 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

A black Chevrolet driven by Delgado was traveling north in the southbound lanes, when it crashed into a gray Nissan Altima, according to a Beaumont Police Department release

The driver of the Nissan, 19-year-old Clyde Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Nissan, 19-year-old Tonysha Lashay Smith, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Delgado was severely injured on the night of the fatal crash and was taken to a nearby hospital. Due to this, a sobriety test could not be administered, Morrow said.

Police could not charge Delgado without knowing if there was a medical reason that explained why he was driving the wrong way. Police were waiting on toxicology reports when Delgado left the hospital despite medical advice, Morrow said.

The toxicology report revealed that Delgado's blood alcohol content was .156, according to a probably cause affidavit. That is nearly twice Texas' legal limit.

Delgado is not a U.S. citizen but did have a Beaumont address.

Beaumont police investigating fatal early Sunday morning wreck 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.