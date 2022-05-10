Beaumont Police searching for 17-year-old accused of Mother's Day aggravated assault

Police believe Derramine Jerome Wilson is armed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police believe a 17-year-old they are searching for in connection with a crime that happened on Mother's Day is armed.

A warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for Derramine Jerome Wilson, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Police said the assault happened on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in the 2600 block of Filmore Street.

Police believe Wilson, who also goes by his middle name Jerome, could be driving a silver or gray Nissan sedan with paper license places.

Police did not give any details about the assault or who was assaulted.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Beaumont Police Department release



Beaumont Police Special Crimes Detectives are looking for Derramine Jerome Wilson (aka Jerome Wilson), a 17 year old Beaumont resident. Wilson has an outstanding warrant for an Aggravated Assault (firearm) that occurred on May 8, 2022 in the 2600 block of Filmore.

Wilson may be driving a silver or gray Nissan sedan with paper license plates and is believed to be armed.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.