BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police say the loser in a dice game outside a Beaumont restaurant robbed his fellow players and then shot one of them early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Waffle House at College Street and Interstate 10 after the shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

One man was shot and taken by a private vehicle to a Beaumont hospital before officers arrived the release said.

Officers learned that several people were playing dice in the parking lot of the restaurant when the suspect lost his money and left the game only to return with a gun the release said.

The suspect began robbing his fellow players as they continued to play without him police said.

The victim refused to give his cash to the suspect who then shot him in the “lower extremity” according to the release.

