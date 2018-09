BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are responding to a 'shots fired' call near Goliad Street and Cartwright Avenue.

Witnesses on scene say that it was a drive by shooting but there is no word if anyone was hurt.

12News has a reporter on scene.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT