Beaumont Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Magnolia Street.

The call came in at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after two armed men wearing dark clothing came into the store and demanded money.

The men, who had bandanas covering their faces, were not able to get any money so they fled the scene.

No one was hurt and no one is in custody at this time.

