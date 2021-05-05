Man in custody following SWAT standoff at Beaumont car rental business

Police say no employees have been injured.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police and a swat team have taken a man into custody following a standoff after he was reported to have run into a car rental business with a gun along IH-10 in Beaumont Wednesday.

Police blocked off the area around Milam Street and the northbound Interstate 10 service road during the standoff.

At about 10:10 a.m. police received a report that a man with a gun ran into a the Enterprise Rent-a-Car according to Beaumont Police.

At 11:30 a.m. a Beaumont Police spokesperson confirmed the man was still inside the business.

Police say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

