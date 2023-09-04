Beaumont Police respond to a shooting Monday morning, one victim in stable condition

When officers arrived they discovered a victim suffering from possible shrapnel injuries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police responded to a call about a shooting around 2 a.m. Monday morning on Cable Ave.

When officers arrived they discovered a victim suffering from possible shrapnel injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that two people were sitting in a vehicle outside of a residence when a black vehicle passed by on Cable and fired several shots according to Beaumont Police.

The vehicle containing two people as well as a residence was struck by gunfire.

One victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition according to police.

Beaumont police say that there were numerous rifle casings scattered along the roadway.

The investigation is on-going, anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.