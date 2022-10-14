Beaumont Police, other agencies investigating 99 Spa following allegations of prostitution, human trafficking

Police found two women living and working inside the business without a license

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police, with assistance from multiple other agencies including Homeland Security, are investigating an area spa following allegations of human trafficking.

Officials with Homeland Security and the Beaumont Code Enforcement helped the Beaumont Police Department conduct a human trafficking investigation and business compliance check at the 99 Spa on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

An anti-trafficking specialist with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation also helped with the investigation.

The spa is located at 360 South Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The investigation came after numerous complaints and allegations of prostitution, trafficking, and drug use at the spa.

Police found two women who were living and working inside the business without a license. Investigators also found evidence that suggested sexual acts were happening inside the spa.

Officials with TDLR made both women leave the premises, and the spa was closed. This investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

