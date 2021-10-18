Beaumont Police obtain arrest warrant for 19-year-old accused of hitting clerk multiple times during armed robbery

Anyone with information on the suspect's location is encouraged to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old Beaumont resident they believe robbed a gas station Thursday.

In a Monday Facebook post, police said that thanks to a huge response from the Southeast Texas community and numerous Crime Stoppers tips, an aggravated robbery warrant has been issued for Jamar Byars. Judge Benjamin Collins issued the warrant and a $250,000 bond Monday.

Anyone with information on Byars' location is encouraged to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

Byars is accused of hitting a clerk multiple times with a handgun during a robbery, according to a previous Beaumont Police Department news release. A surveillance camera captured photos of the incident.

The robbery occurred at the Food Basket convenience store at 68 North Fourth Street at about 7:45 a.m., on Thursday, October 14.

