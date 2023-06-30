Beaumont Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of stealing a Dyson Airwrap from Utla

Police say he set the merchandise on the counter like he was going to pay, but once the cashier removed the security tag, he took the item and ran out of the door.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for theft.

The suspect is accused of stealing a Dyson Airwrap valued over $600 from Ulta in Parkdale Mall in June, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say he set the merchandise on the counter like he was going to pay, but once the cashier removed the security tag, he took the item and ran out of the store.

He left the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Ulta - Parkdale Mall. Last month, this man walked through the store and selected a Dyson Airwrap valued at over $600. He didn’t want the alarm to sound so he set the merchandise on the counter like he was going to pay for it. Once the cashier removed the security tag, he snatched it up and bolted out the door. He jumped into a gray Nissan Altima and sped off. Who is he?

If you can identify him, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS(8477). You can also download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit tips. All Crime Stoppers tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.