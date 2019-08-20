BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing 12 pairs of fire resistant pants.

Investigators say the man entered Munro's Safety Apparel at 1520 Broadway on August 14 and began looking at clothing.

The suspect then suddenly ran out the door with the 12 pairs of pants and got into a small white Chevrolet four door vehicle driven by someone else according to police.

He was described as being about 6' tall, with a thin build and brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, tan Ariat hat, blue jeans and red and white tennis shoes according to investigators.

He had an S&S tattoo on his forearm.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at 833-TIPS. You do not have to give your name, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.