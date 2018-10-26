BEAUMONT — Several reports of a flasher have been roaming the city of Beaumont.

Social media posts describe a man exposing and touching himself in front of women around Parkdale Mall.

However, police haven't been given a whole lot to go on.

Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow says "We can't do anything about something we don't know about."

Beaumont Police want to get rid of the notion that they aren't taking action.

To this point, no one has filed a complaint with BPD to push along an investigation.

So far, 12News has been notified of at least two women describing an incident in which an African-American man was seen exposing and touching himself outside Parkdale mall.

Both women in their posts reference that the man was naked from the waist down and began to pleasure himself as they got closer.

A couple weeks ago, Cherelle Wooten says she experienced something similar at the Walgreens on Dowlen Road.

"I finally turned around to look and this man was fully naked, standing there staring at my car," says Wooten. "It was the creepiest thing that I've ever seen..He was looking at me like he wanted me to see him."

Wooten adds she didn't get a good look at the man, but describes him as black, around six feet tall and muscular.

Officers say more people are turning to social media to describe crimes, rather than calling them directly.

"Our hope is that we can get there quick enough to apprehend a suspect," says Morrow. "When people choose to not call police or wait until a later time, that puts us behind in trying to investigate."

Morrow adds that BPD doesn't monitor social media 24/7 and it could take days before they see a post.

Wooten, who says her encounter with a man happened around 1 a.m., chose not to notify police.

"After I've seen all the other women talk about it, I maybe should've filed a police report," says Wooten." It was just so late and I wasn't aware that it was happening multiple times."

Parkdale Mall is aware of these claims and Beaumont Police are working with them to gather more information.

Morrow not only urges people to contact law enforcement directly, but encourages people to wait for officers to arrive on scene.

"It's important to file a police report," says Morrow. "A lot of people feel like it's an inconvenience or they don't want to take the time and do it. We can't investigate because we have to have a complainant to investigate a crime."

Wooten tells 12News, until the man is caught, she's worried about women in Beaumont.

"My main concern is that women are scared to go out by themselves, I know I am," says Wooten. "In order to go out at night or whenever it starts to get dark, we shouldn't have to be scared."

