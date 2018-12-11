BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who used a victim's information to cash a forged check.

The victim's vehicle was burglarized on October 5, 2018 while she was at the Folsom Hike and Bike Trail located near Major Drive.

The victim's bag containing her debit card and other personal information were stolen from her vehicle.

A woman was later seen attempting to cash a forged check at Mobile Federal Credit Union using the victim's information.

The female appeared to be 25-30 years of age and had short, dark hair.

Beaumont Police say she was driving a silver or gray colored vehicle.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Southeast Texas Crimestoppers at 833-TIPS.

You do not have to give your name, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

