BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Smiles Convenience Store located on College Street and Dowlen Road.

Officers say a black male wearing a black hoodie and bandana entered the store with a silver and black revolver.

The suspect is said to be 5"8-5"9 with a slim build.

According to the release, a customer saw the suspect robbing the clerk at gunpoint and ran to his vehicle to get his firearm.

The customer shot at the suspect through the front glass window and into the store.

The suspect fired back and then shot the glass out of a west side door to exit the business.

The customer was not injured.

Beaumont Police called for a K-9 and a track led officers to Park Shadows Apartment complex but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect took money and some Swisher brand cigars before fleeing.

If you have information about this Aggravated Robbery, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and use your cell phone to submit your tip.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

