Man accused of 2020 murder may have returned to the Beaumont area, police say

Sergio Romero is a person of interest in the murder of Gustavo Sanchez.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police said a man accused of a 2020 murder may have returned to the Beaumont area.

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Sergio Romero. He is a person of interest in the murder of Gustavo Sanchez.

It happened early Sunday morning on May 24, 2020. Beaumont Police responded to the area of Houston Street and Milam Street in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Gustavo Sanchez, 30 of Beaumont, dead in the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Houston Street, according to file stories. An investigation led Beaumont Police to obtain an arrest warrant for Romero in June of 2020.

Romero was believed to have been driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the murder. The Chevrolet was later found in Houston.

During their investigation, detectives gained information suggesting that Romero fled to Mexico, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Romero does have Beaumont ties, and police said he may have returned to the area.

Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is encouraged to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sergio Romero, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit tips. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous. You will not be asked for your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

