Police searching for Beaumont man suspected of committing early Sunday morning homicide

Beaumont Police believe the victims and the suspect were involved in an ongoing feud.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a 23-year-old Beaumont man suspected of committing an early Sunday morning homicide.

Beaumont Police responded to a call about shots being fired, with a possible victim at S. 11th and College Street, early Sunday morning. Officers located a 2008 blue Honda CRV at the 1000 block of Interstate 10 South with two shooting victims inside, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Korey Green, 23, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, a 23-year-old Beaumont female, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the victims left the parking lot near Paradise Hookah Lounge and stopped at the traffic light located at the corner of College and S. 11th Street, when the suspect, Rickey James Johnson, 26, of Beaumont, approached the vehicle and began firing.

The driver was able to flee the scene, stop at the location where police found the Honda, and ask for help.

Investigators took statements and got an arrest warrant for Johnson for the murder of Green. Police believe the victims and the suspect were involved in an on-going disturbance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Beaumont Man Wanted for Early Morning Homicide-College at 11th Street

