BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.

The shooting took place on the 3100 block of Gilbert Street and sent one 31-year-old man to the hospital.

There is no motive for the shooting at this time and no word if the shooter has been detained.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

