BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening near Roberts Park.

They got the call just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Roberts Avenue.

One 24-year-old was located with a bullet wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.

Police tell us they're having a difficult time figuring out what led to the shooting because the victim is not cooperating.

They believe the man may have been arguing with the gunman before the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

