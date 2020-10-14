Beaumont Police investigating shooting at west end apartment complex Tuesday evening

A witness tells 12News that two men got into an argument at the complex and ended up in a gunfight.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after one person was shot at a west end apartment complex.

Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Cypress Bend Apartments in the 1600 block of Corner Stone Court at about 6 p.m. according to the department's active calls list.

The witness tells 12News that one man went to a car and got a gun and began exchanging gunfire with the other man.

The witness said he heard about 15 shots fired. He also said that there had been previous arguments between the two men.

Officers and detectives are on the scene speaking to witnesses and taking photos as neighbors gathered to watch the crime scene.

The witness noted that at least one of the man was taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.