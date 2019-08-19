BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are still speaking to witnesses and looking for people who may know more about a shooting that happened in broad daylight on Saturday evening.

The shooting took the life of Jesse Angel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Beaumont man.

It happened at Dowlen Road and Eastex Freeway after a disturbance at CiCis Pizza according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

RELATED: Victim dies after Saturday night shooting, Beaumont police looking to speak with people in surveillance video

RELATED: Beaumont Police still looking for suspects after shooting under Eastex overpass

Police are asking for help in finding four people seen in surveillance video from the restaurant.

Beaumont Police Department

Anyone with information can call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Victim of a shooting (Homicide) Dowlen at Eastex- Police need to speak with Persons of Interest On August 17, 2019 at approximatley 5:47 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to a victim of a shooting in the area of Dowlen at Eastex. Officers quickly arrived and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital and later pronounced

Police say Rodriguez got into his car and drove off after the disturbance, and was shot while driving just after leaving the parking lot.

The shooting happened under the overpass on Dowlen Road and Eastex Freeway.

Rodriguez was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth, where police say he died.

One witness 12News spoke to says what she saw left her heartbroken.

"I just started calling my family to make sure to it was none of them because you couldn't really see exactly who or what was going on," Patricia Gibson said. "And I just prayed for the victim and everybody involved. Even the shooter, because their life is over to whether they know it or not."

When the news broke, condolences started pouring in on Facebook.

Social media users say Jesse attended West Brook.

Gibson is calling for an end to gun violence.

"Very disappointed because it's like every time you cut the TV on it's a shooting going on and it's sad," Gibson said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The family has a GoFundMe set up.