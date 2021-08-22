Beaumont police investigating Saturday night shooting of 'uncooperative' victim

Police told 12News at the scene that the victim was not cooperating with them, complicating their investigation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are currently investigating a shooting that they believe started out as a fight between family members.

Beaumont police responded to a call about a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:45 p.m., in the 4400 block of Avenue A. Police told 12News at the scene that the victim was not cooperating with them, complicating their investigation.

The male victim was rushed to the hospital and at this time, police have not revealed his identity.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

