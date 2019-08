BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police say a suspect is in custody after a robbery at a credit union in the 600 block of MLK Parkway.

Police were called to Beaumont Community Credit Union on Thursday afternoon for reports of a robbery.

Police say the suspect claimed to have a gun, but did not show it to bank employees.

Investigators say the suspect did leave with money.

He then took off on foot.

