BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the Diamond Club near the 2200 block of Irving Avenue in Beaumont.

One person was injured; the extent of these injuries are unknown at the moment.

Officials received the call shortly after midnight on Friday.

This is a developing story.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Beaumont woman stabbed in the chest, suspect arrested for aggravated assault