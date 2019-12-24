BEAUMONT, Texas — On Monday, Beaumont Police confirmed they're looking into an incident that happened at Parkdale Mall over the weekend.

Though they didn't release any information as to what happened, the mall's management team released this statement saying, "the Parkdale Mall management team is working with the Beaumont Police Department as they investigate the incident. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to the Beaumont Police Department for any further details."

Some viewers reached out to 12News regarding an incident that may have happened around one of the bathrooms at the mall.

One Facebook post is gaining a lot of attention, but at this time, we don't know if the two are connected and the details in the Facebook post being shared haven't been verified by 12News.

12News asked mall officials about security during the holiday season.

Officials released this statement:

"The Parkdale Mall Management team evaluates our security procedures and protocols on an ongoing basis. We make adjustments based on traffic patterns and seasonality. We maintain open lines of communication and work closely with Beaumont Police Department all year long. Recently, we have adjusted our Youth Escort Policy to be in effect starting at 4pm instead of 6pm. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. This policy will be in effect on Thursday, December 26th in addition to our normal Fridays and Saturdays."

As Southeast Texans head into the final shopping stretch, here are some important things to remember.

Remember, these predators look for victims with their guard down.

Keep your personal belongings like purses or shopping bags close to you at all times.

Don't get distracted by phone or finding your keys, especially in the parking lot. It's also important to keep in mind that if you see something unusual, you should report it.

