BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

Police received a call from the Super 8 Motel on the 1100 block of Interstate 10 South near College Street after midnight.

When officers arrived, they discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

No word on their condition.

Police have not name or released a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as we work to get more information.