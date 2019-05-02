BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting that injured one person.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Shamrock Ave and Tillson Street south of downtown Beaumont in the Charlton-Pollard neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. according to the Beaumont Police Department.

One person was shot in the chest according to police but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police would not confirm if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.